IIT-Hyderabad to invest in eight deep tech start ups

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:04 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Sangareddy: iTIC Incubator at Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) recently selected eight deep tech startups from across India to support them via their pre-incubation and incubation support programs. A signing and on-boarding ceremony was organised to facilitate and give a boost to top-notch startups. The iTIC Incubator is investing up to Rs 25 lakh each in five prototype ready startups: Learn and Empower – working on building an accessible game-based learning platform for children with hearing loss; LiqSure Systems – building a water purification system using hydrodynamic cavitation principal for greywater treatment; Milatronics – an automated feeding system for aqua farmers; Pranahita Biotrinics – developing AI-powered low-cost testing kits for COVID and other viruses; and Eaffocare – working on regenerative products for gums and periodontitis treatments.

iTIC is also investing up to Rs 10 lakh each in three Proof of Concept stage startups namely Humus Biosystems, which is working on water treatment using microbes and biomaterials, Raibo Systems which is working on developing surgical assistive robots, and Sridevi Machinery which is working on building automated power weeder.

Welcoming the Startups onboard Director of IIT-H director Prof BS Murty said “the focus of IIT-H is on translating the innovations into technologies useful for humanity. Hence, it is good to see startups working on themes of water treatment, aquafarming, assisted technology for children with special needs, affordable covid testing, etc being part of the list.”

Asserting the startup initiatives of IIT-H, Faculty-in-charge incubation, innovation, and startups Prof Suryakumar said, “our aim is to provide a vibrant platform for the startups to convert their ideas into successful businesses. We are thankful for the financial support from establishments like NMDC and HDFC in making that happen.” Other than investments the startups will be supported with structured mentorship, co-working space, access to a maker lab, access to networking and events, investor connections, and access to IIT-H infrastructure.