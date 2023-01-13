| Iith Joins Hands With Indian Navy To Set Up Co Developmental Technology Innovation Centr

IITH joins hands with Indian Navy to set up Co-developmental Technology Innovation Centr

The MoU was signed by Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, and Indian Navy’s Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel, on January 9, 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) signed an MoU with Indian Navy’s Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) to make its research & academics focused more towards national safety & security.

The MoU was signed by Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, and Indian Navy’s Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel, on January 9, to promote academic cooperation, enhance scientific understanding of technologies related to defence and undertake research and development activities in mutually beneficial areas.

The Project being steered by WESEE aims to collaborate with IITH on innovative and pioneering projects related to contemporary and emerging technologies in the maritime domain.

“As a civilian, it is a matter of pride to use our technological expertise and research acumen in the defense of our Nation. We are glad to host Indian Navy’s WESEE Innovation Centre on the IITH campus. I am confident that this CTIC at our TRP will nurture national building spirit on campus and lead to top-notch and futuristic innovations to serve humanity at large,” said Prof B S Murty