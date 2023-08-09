Ileana D’Cruz celebrates Son Koi Phoenix Dolan’s ‘First Week in Motherhood’

On Wednesday, Ileana D’Cruz shared the image on her Instagram stories.

By ANI Updated On - 02:10 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Mumbai: Actor Ileana D’Cruz who welcomed baby Koi Phoenix Dolan on August 1 has shared a beautiful photo of the two of them together.

She took to Instagram stories to post the picture on Wednesday.



In the monochrome picture, her son’s tiny hands was seen holding Ileana’s finger.

Ileana shared the picture with the caption, “1 week of being your Mama”

Recently, The ‘Rustom’ actar shared the good news with her friends and followers on Instagram. She shared adorable pictures of her first kid.

Ileana’s little son, whom she called “Koa Phoenix Dolan,” can be seen napping adorably in the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.”

Ileana has been quite private about her personal life from the outset.

Ileana just disclosed the love of her life, though. She released images from a date night with her enigmatic partner.

She shared glimpses of her dinner date with her admirers on her Instagram story.

Earlier rumours stated that Ileana was dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif.

After the two were seen on holiday in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, love allegations about the pair began to circulate.

Ileana formerly had a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

Ileana was last seen in ‘The Big Bull,’ which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in ‘Unfair And Lovely.’