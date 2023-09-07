| Imd Forecasts Light To Moderate Rainfall In Parts Of Up

IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall in parts of UP

By ANI Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday forecasted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the IMD wrote, “Recent Satellite Imagery shows moderate to intense convective clouds leading to possibility of light to moderate rainfall activity occasional intense spells with moderate to severe thunderstorms & lightening over parts of Northwest #UttarPradesh, #EastUttarPradesh”.

It also predicted light to moderate rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. “Light to moderate rainfall is also expected over #Kerala, #TamilNadu, #southMarathwada, north coastal #AndhraPradesh, #Andaman & #NicobarIslands, #Sikkim, northwest #Ladakh, #ArunachalPradesh, southeast #Rajasthan, southeast #Telangana”, the weather department said in an ‘X’ post.

Meanwhile, the IMD, earlier today, predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi and neighbouring Haryana.