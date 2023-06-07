IMD issues warning as deep depression intensifies over southeast Arabian Sea

Deep depression intensified into the Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea," IMD said in a statement

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned that a deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm.

It said that the cyclonic storm was named Cyclone Biparjoy, a name given by Bangladesh.

“Deep depression intensified into the Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’ (pronounced ‘Biporjoy’) over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea,” IMD said in a statement.

“The deep depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 4 kmph during last 6 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ and lay centered at 1730 hours IST (5.30 p.m.) of today, the June 6, 2023 over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea near latitude 12.1 degrees North and longitude 66.degrees East, about 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,050 km southwest of Mumbai, 1,130 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1430 km south of Karachi,” the statement read.

“It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify gradually into a severe cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours,” it added.

