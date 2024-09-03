IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana districts amid heavy rainfall

The alert warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next two days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 02:57 PM

Hyderabad: Amid two days of incessant rainfall across Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for several districts. The alert warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next two days.

After days of relentless rain and overcast skies, Hyderabad is finally enjoying sunlight and clear skies on Tuesday, with pleasant weather and comfortable temperatures. However, light to moderate rains are expected in the evening.

For Tuesday, heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely in Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Hyderabad.

The IMD anticipates heavy rain in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu, on Wednesday. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected to continue in districts including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad.

These recent rains have pushed both Hyderabad and Telangana into the ‘excess rainfall’ category, surpassing normal levels by a considerable margin. The state has received an average rainfall of 815.8 mm, 38 per cent above the normal 592.5 mm.

Hyderabad has recorded 618 mm of rainfall, 30 per cent above the usual 476.2 mm. Within the city, Khairatabad saw the highest deviation, with 736.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 493.6 mm—a 49 per cent increase.