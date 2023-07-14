| Imdb Reveals The Most Popular Indian Movies And Web Series Of 2023 So Far

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:00 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: At the midpoint of 2023, IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, unveiled the 10 Indian movies and web series that are most popular with IMDb users worldwide in 2023 — so far. IMDb determines these lists by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

“It’s interesting to see theatrical and direct-to-streaming releases competing for popularity in the same list, pointing to an evolving distribution reality in the last few years,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of India, IMDb. “We will continue to use our exclusive data to amplify and celebrate Indian stories and creators that resonate with our entertainment fans worldwide, while helping them discover and decide what to watch.”

Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (So Far)

Pathaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Kerala Story

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Mission Majnu

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Bloody Daddy

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Varisu

Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two

Shah Rukh Khan, whose triumphant return to the screen with ‘Pathaan’ made it the most popular Indian movie of the year so far, said, “It’s extremely heartening to learn that ‘Pathaan’ is first on the list by IMDb. To see the amount of love that ‘Pathaan’ has received is amazing, and whenever any work gets placed first, then the thing to do is to work twice as hard on the next one to thank everyone for this recognition. Most importantly, I would like to thank the team of ‘Pathaan’ and the audiences across the globe for making this happen!”

Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023 (So Far)

Farzi

The Night Manager

Rana Naidu

Jubilee

Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side

Dahaad

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Taaza Khabar

Taj: Divided By Blood

Rocket Boys

Shahid Kapoor, who made his web series debut with ‘Farzi’, said, “I’m immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support that has put ‘Farzi’ in the No. 1 spot on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023 list. This milestone is a testament to the remarkable dedication of our entire team who had worked tirelessly on the show. I would like to thank Raj and DK for envisioning this gripping story, and also Prime Video for helping us showcase ‘Farzi’ worldwide. This achievement is truly humbling and has only further inspired me to continue working on captivating stories that resonate with my fans and audiences across the globe.”

To learn more about the IMDb Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (So Far), watch this video:

https://www.imdb.com/video/vi2242823961/

and read the full list here:

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls525104812/ .

For further info on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023 (So Far), watch this video:

https://www.imdb.com/video/vi3165570841/

and read the full list here:

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls525109030/ .