Impact of Covid-19 on children

The reduced family income is impacting children, as it is leading to child labour and other forms of abuse.

By | Published: 9:31 pm

According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 160 million children are affected due to Covid-19. They are becoming orphans, losing their health, well-being and rights. During this pandemic, the schools are closed to curtail the spread among children. Because of this, children are losing their learning.

The reduced family income is impacting children, as it is leading to child labour and other forms of abuse. Digital inequality is impacting rural children as the majority of them do not have access to online education.

Those who are exposed to virtual space are susceptible to online abuse. The situation has aggravated due to lack of hygiene behaviors such as face mask, hand sanitization and not maintaining physical distancing. There are still many who are hesitating to take a vaccination. Because of adults not adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, children are becoming victims.

With the second wave impacting many and the third wave that is predicted to impact children, there is a need for the government, media and the public, to strictly follow Covid behaviour and get vaccinated. We can if we want to. If we have the will to defeat this dreadful virus that has claimed so many lives, we will surely be able to. Together we can do this. Let’s save humanity and let’s save this generation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .