Importance of self-motivation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:36 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Hyderabad: When exam time finally rolls around, stress and tension is at its peak. Once an aspirant is done writing the first exam is when self-motivation really matters a lot. The study load is still immense and pressure at its peak. So it’s important to not fall in a slump till the end of exam season.

Wait to celebrate

You are done with the first exam and it’s tempting to celebrate the fact with your friends who share this journey with you. But, don’t spend this time in between exams celebrating until late in the night. Tell yourself when you have managed to avoid partying for this long; a couple more days is fairly doable.

Since competitive exams are usually done in a cluster, give yourself small rewards after taking each one. Read about people you admire to motivate yourself to keep studying. Motivational books tend to use real-life examples to get their message across.

Keep some motivational quotes tacked on to your room’s wall and look at them from time to time. They can bring you around when you feel your focus shifting. Reading about other successful people or positive thinking books is a great way to keep the spirits high and treat yourself after a long day of studying.

Your brain will thank you for it till exam season is over.