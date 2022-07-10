Incessant rains continue to lash erstwhile Adilabad

Published Date - 12:15 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

A farmer struggle to cross a road on which a tree was uprooted by rains in Lokeshwaram mandal on Sunday

Adilabad: Heavy rains continued to lash erstwhile Adilabad district for the second day affecting normal life, on Sunday. Streams were flooded isolating many villages, wreaking havoc to farmers.

Nirmal district, which was hit on Saturday, registered an average rainfall of 137 mm on Sunday upto 8.30 am. Tanur recieved the highest rainfall of 218 mm. Mudhole and Bhainsa recorded 212 and 205 mm of rainfall, respectively. Kubheer, Basar, Kuntala, Naspur (G), Sarangapur, Nirmal Urban, Soan, Nirmal Rural, Laxmanachanda, Khanapur, Mamada, Pembi, Kaddam and Dilwarpur mandals saw somewhere between 100 and 160 mm of rainfall.

Due to the incessant rains, roads were battered in Bhainsa, Basar, Thanur, Mudhole and Lokeshwaram mandals parts of Nirmal district. Trees were uprooted in certain parts, disrupting transportation system. An irrigation tank was breached at Kishanraopet village in Mamanda mandal. Low-lying areas of Nirmal district headquarters were inundated. Rainwater entered houses in Shashtrinagar, Mancherial Chowrasta, Natarajnagar, Budhavarpet, Harijanawada, Doctors Lane and other parts causing inconvenience to the dwellers.

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy toured flood-affected areas in Nirmal district centre and assured all support to the victims. Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui said that officials concerned were alerted and asked to discharge duties in the field. He said that revenue officials would assess the damage caused by the rains. He requested the people living in low-lying areas in the district to be cautious. He advised the people to contact toll free number 1-800-425-5566 to report their problems.

Irrigation projects recieved copious inflows due to torrential rains in upstream areas. Kaddam Narayana Reddy, Swarna Gaddennavagu, and minor projects saw inflows. Kaddam project had 53,070 cusecs of inflows, while Swarna project registered inflows by 10,000 cusecs. Surplus water was released by lifting flood gates. People living in downstream were alerted. Cotton and paddy crops were damaged owing to the continuous rains. Farmers requested the government to assess crop damage by carrying out surveys and extend compensation.

Meanwhile, flooding streams isolated many villages in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and Adilabad districts. A stream situated between Dimda and Keethini villages in Chintalamanepalli mandal, another between Lodapalli and Penchikalpet mandal centre, Asifabad mandal headquarters and Gondi village were overflown, disconnecting these villages and surrounding habitations from the rest of the world. Interior tribal habitations in Kerameri, Asifabad, Tiryani, Sirpur (U), Jainoor, Wankidi and Lingapur mandals bore the brunt of the rains with hilly streams submerging roads and hitting connectivity to their villages.

