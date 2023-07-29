Incidents unfolding in Manipur are painful, says LS Speaker

Published Date - 10:50 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Photo: IANS

Shillong: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday called for peace in Manipur and described the incidents unfolding in the state as ‘painful’.

He said that the prosperity in Manipur as well as in the northeast can only come from peace.

Manipur causes pain to all of us. All nations and societies must follow the path of peace, LS Speaker said while speaking at a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference in Shillong.

He said that all of us should work towards the restoration of people in Manipur. For humanity, we must find peace in Manipur,â€ he said.