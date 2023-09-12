Include JNUSU members in academic council meeting, union urges JNU V-C

New Delhi: The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) Tuesday wrote a letter to the university’s Vice-Chancellor, urging the administration to include union members in their academic council meeting.

In their letter to the Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, the JNUSU wrote, “The administration must stop keeping student representatives out of the decision making process, especially in decisions concerning the student community.” The union, in its letter, said it was informed that the upcoming council meeting was regarding the university’s academic calendar, which has direct implication on the JNUSU elections 2023-24.

“In a meeting with all organisations with the Dean of Students, we have also been informed that there will be discussion regarding the academic calendar. The discussion on academic calendar has direct implication for the JNUSU elections 2023-24. We demand that the JNUSU office bearers be called for the AC meeting, since it concerns the students directly,” the letter read.