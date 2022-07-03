IND vs ENG, 5th Test: England 84/5 at stumps on Day 2

By PTI Published: Published Date - 12:43 AM, Sun - 3 July 22

India's Jasprit Bumrah (centre) is congratulated by teammates after dismissing England's Ollie Pope during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo: AP)

Birmingham: England were 84 for five at stumps on the second day of the rain-hit rescheduled fifth Test against India here on Saturday.

Jonny Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes were batting on 12 and 0 respectively with England still trailing India by 332 runs.

Following up his world record-breaking carnage with the bat, the visitors’ fast-bowling captain Jasprit Bumrah (3/35) led from the front in his primary job, taking three English wickets, while Mohammed Shami (1/33) and Mohammed Siraj (1/5) took one wicket each.

Earlier, Bumrah bludgeoned a hapless Stuart Broad for 29 runs to create a world record for maximum runs off a single over in Test cricket, beating the legendary Brian Lara’s feat by one run. The over yielded 35 runs with six extra runs.

Bumrah’s blitzkrieg was an icing on the cake after Ravindra Jadeja (104) notched his third Test century, following in the footsteps of Rishabh Pant (146) who got one on the opening day, lifting India to 416 all out from 98 for five.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 416 all out in 84.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 104; James Anderson 5/60) vs England 1st innings: 84/5 in 27 overs (Joe Root 31; Jasprit Bumrah 3/35).