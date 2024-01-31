India a credible and unstoppable force, says Microsoft country head

The comments come at a time when the country has become the fastest growing major economy in the world, and a day after the IMF upped India's FY25 GDP growth estimate to 6.5 per cent.

By PTI Published Date - 31 January 2024, 06:56 PM

Mumbai: Technology giant Microsoft‘s country head Puneet Chandok on Wednesday said India is a “credible” and “unstoppable” force now.

Speaking at an event on artificial intelligence organised by the company, Chandok, who is the president at Microsoft India and South Asia, said 100 new startups are getting incorporated in the country everyday.

“India is credible now. It is not just incredible, it is unstoppable,” Chandok said, adding that this is a moment that every countryman should seize.

He said every sixth developer working on AI globally is from India, and added that 16 per cent of the incremental growth for the globe is being contributed by India.

Chandok, who joined the company last year, asked everybody to embrace AI, calling it the defining technology of a lifetime.

“AI is a massive platform shift, it is a defining technology for a lifetime. People say it is hype, I say it is not hyped enough,” he said.