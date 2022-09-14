India-Aus Hyderabad T20I match online tickets to be available from Sep 15

Published: Updated On - 04:05 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Photo: BCCI.TV

Hyderabad: The sale of online tickets for the T20 cricket match between India and Australia, scheduled to be held on September 25, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, will be available from Thursday.

According to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin, the tickets would be sold in the Paytm app and Paytm insider app. The ticket pricing varies from Rs 300 to Rs 10,000.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal is the major cricket stadium in the city with a capacity of close to 55,000. It is known for its state-of-the-art facility and has over the years hosted a lot of international games along with matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar