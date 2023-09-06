India-Bharat row: K’taka CM says emotional issues brought out ahead of elections

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru district, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said the Constitution of the country was adopted on November 26, 1949. Since then it is known as India

Tumakuru: Amid the India-Bharat naming row, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, emotional issues are being brought out.

Speaking to reporters at Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, he said the Constitution of the country was adopted on November 26, 1949. Since then it is known as India.

The chief minister sought to know the need to change the name of the country now.

“The preamble of the Constitution says ‘We the citizens of India’. There is no need to rename India. Emotional issues are being brought out ahead of the elections,” he pointed out.

He also said that religion does not discriminate, be it Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism or Buddhism.

Quoting the saying of 12 century AD social reformer Lord Basaveshwara, Siddaramaiah said, “Dayave Dharmada Moola’- Kindness is the root of the religion.” A political storm was kicked off in the country after invitations for a G20 dinner were sent out on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu describing her position as ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the customary ‘President of India’.