India go down 4-5 to Australia in fifth hockey Test, lose series 1-4

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (24th, 60th), Amit Rohidas (34th) and Sukhjeet Singh (55th) scored for India.

By PTI Published Date - 12:50 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Adelaide: India suffered a 4-5 defeat at the hands of Australia in the fifth and final hockey Test to lose the series 1-4 here on Sunday.

Tom Wickham (2nd, 17th) scored a brace for Australia, while Aran Zalewski (30th, Jacob Anderson (40th) and Jake Whetton (54th) were the other goal getters for the home team.

India had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests before winning the next match 4-3. The visitors lost the fourth game 1-5.