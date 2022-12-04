| Bangladesh Wins Toss Elects To Bowl Against India In First Odi

Bangladesh wins toss, elects to bowl against India in first ODI

Kuldeep Sen is making his ODI debut, while K L Rahul will keep wickets in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who has been released from the squad.

By PTI Published Date - 11:34 AM, Sun - 4 December 22

Photo: Twitter

Mirpur: Bangladesh skipper Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI here on Sunday.

Teams:

India : Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.