India, Israel adopt ‘vision statement’ to boost defence ties

By PTI Published: Published Date - 02:16 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz shake hands prior to a meeting at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: Marking 30 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, India and Israel adopted a “vision statement” which will pave the way for strengthening defence cooperation in future.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz on Thursday held bilateral talks in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed defence cooperation and the prevailing global and regional scenario.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh wrote, “Warm and productive meeting with the Defence Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Gantz in New Delhi. Discussed key issues pertaining to defence cooperation and global & regional scenarios during the bilateral meeting. We place great value on our Strategic Partnership with Israel.” “Glad that both the countries adopted a ‘vision statement’ which will pave the way for defence cooperation in future. There is a broad consensus between both the countries on further strengthening the bilateral strategic and defence cooperation,” he added.

Gantz, who arrived in India on Thursday, received a Tri-Service Guard of Honour in the presence of Rajnath Singh and laid a wreath at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

“I am humbled to begin my visit to India by honouring fallen troops and learning about the legacy of this nation at the National War Memorial. This is a symbolic tribute as we prepare to mark 30 years of flourishing relations and defense ties between our countries,” Benny Gantz tweeted.

Israeli Minister Gantz arrived in India yesterday. The visit was meant to take place in March but got cancelled.

Before taking flight for India, Gantz had tweeted, “I am currently taking off for India for a visit that marks 30 years of diplomatic defence ties between Israel and India. During the visit, I will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the expansion of our cooperation.” Earlier in March, Israel’s Defence Minister during a call with Rajnath Singh informed him that his proposed visit to India from March 30-31 had been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.

According to Israeli local media, the meeting in March was scheduled to include talks on improving security relations between India and Israel.

The report added that Tel Aviv has sought to enhance defence ties with New Delhi in recent years, especially in the fields of air and missile defence.

The year 2022 marks 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid an official visit to Israel from 17-21 October 2021. During the visit, Israel signed the instrument of ratification of the International Solar Alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow on 2 November 2021.

The annual India-Israel Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence was held in Israel on October 26-27, 2021.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .