INDIA leaders angry as Sharad Pawar set to share stage with PM Modi in Pune

A party source said that during the meeting of floor leaders of the INDIA bloc on Friday, some of the members raised concerns about Pawar being the chief guest of the function in which Modi is honoured with the Lokmanya Tilak Award.

By IANS Published Date - 08:41 AM, Sat - 29 July 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Even as the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is all set to take place in Mumbai on August 25 and 26, some of the leaders of the bloc on Friday raised concern over Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar sharing stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maharashtra’s Pune on August 1.

A party source said that during the meeting of floor leaders of the INDIA bloc on Friday, some of the members raised concerns about Pawar being the chief guest of the function in which Modi is honoured with the Lokmanya Tilak Award.

The source added that there were suggestions that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge could speak to the NCP leader to urge and request him not to attend the function.

The source said that few of INDIA bloc leaders felt that Pawar sharing stage with the Prime Minister would create a bad impression, when the like-minded opposition parties are coming together to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The source also added that by sharing stage with Modi, Pawar will dent the image of the INDIA bloc, which has taken a lot of effort to build and it will also lead to send a wrong message among people as Prime Minister Modi has attacked INDIA with its comparison to the East India Company and terror organisation Indian Mujahideen.

The NCP patriarch has been invited as the chief guest of the function which is organised by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust.

During the programme, Pawar will be handing over the award to Modi.

Meanwhile, the third meeting of INDIA will take place in Mumbai on August 25 and 26 and Shiv Sena (UBT) and Pawar-led NCP will be the host.