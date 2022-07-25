India logs 16,866 new Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:15 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India reported 16,866 new Covid-19 cases, a decline against the 20,279 registered the previous day, the Union Home Ministry said on Monday.

Also in the same period, there were 41 additional fatalities which took the nationwide Covid death toll to 5,26,074.

The active caseload dropped to 1,50,877, accounting for 0.34 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 18,148 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,32,28,670. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.46 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate rose to 7.03 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.49 per cent.

Also in last 24 hours, a total of 2,39,751 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.27 crore.

As of Monday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 202.17 crore, achieved via 2,66,70,946 sessions

Over 3.85 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.