India logs 23,067 new Covid cases, 336 deaths

By | Published: 11:06 am

New Delhi: India on Friday logged 23,067 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 1,01,46,845, along with 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of fatalities to 1,47,092, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

As many as 97,17,834 people have recovered, with 24,661 recovering in the last 24 hours. There are 2,81,919 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 95.75 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.45 per cent.

A total of 16,63,05,762 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now. Of these, 9,97,396 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date with 19.1 lakh cases. Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory — Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat and Delhi.

Over 75 per cent of the deaths are being reported from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

A new strain of the Covid-19 virus has appeared in the UK. The mutant is said to be 70 per cent more aggressive, according to reports. Flights and other forms of transport to and from the UK are being shut down