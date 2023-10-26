Friday, Oct 27, 2023
Home | News | India Name To Be Changed In Ncert Text Books India Vs Bharat Telangana Today

INDIA Name To Be Changed In NCERT Text Books | India Vs Bharat | Telangana Today

A high-level committee responsible for revising the school curriculum, formed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT, in the field of social sciences, has suggested the replacement of “India” with “Bharat” in school textbooks across all classes.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:56 PM, Thu - 26 October 23
INDIA Name To Be Changed In NCERT Text Books | India Vs Bharat | Telangana Today
Bharat

A high-level committee responsible for revising the school curriculum, formed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT, in the field of social sciences, has suggested the replacement of “India” with “Bharat” in school textbooks across all classes.

Related News

Latest News