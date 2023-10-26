| India Name To Be Changed In Ncert Text Books India Vs Bharat Telangana Today

A high-level committee responsible for revising the school curriculum, formed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT, in the field of social sciences, has suggested the replacement of “India” with “Bharat” in school textbooks across all classes.

Published Date - 07:56 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

