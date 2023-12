India-Oman Relationship: Narendra Modi And Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Discuss Today | Global News

PM Modi and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman held a high-level meeting in Delhi to discuss the future of the India-Oman strategic partnership

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

PM Modi and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman held a high-level meeting in Delhi to discuss the future of the India-Oman strategic partnership. They covered topics such as trade, investment, energy, and security cooperation, expressing their commitment to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Watch: