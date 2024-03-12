India pacer Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, confirms BCCI

In an official statement, BCCI stated that Shami is currently monitored by the BCCI medical team after going through surgery on his Achilles tendon in February.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed that star India pacer Mohammed Shami will miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with Gujarat Titans (GT).

“The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” BCCI stated on Shami.

Shami missed the home T20I series against Australia following the ICC World Cup last year, and he was ruled out of the entire South Africa tour. He also missed the Afghanistan series. Following that, he also missed the five-match Test series against England.

The 33-year-old did not take part in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. He last represented India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November. The senior pacer finished as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker and dismissed 24 batters in only 7 matches.

On the other hand, BCCI also updated Prasidh Krishna’s fitness and stated that he will soon start his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after going through surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon.

“The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” BCCI on Krishna.

On Tuesday, BCCI gave a major update on Rishabh Pant’s recovery from injury and said that the wicketkeeper batter has been declared fit to take part in the upcoming IPL 2024. The India wicketkeeper batter missed the IPL 2023 after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022.