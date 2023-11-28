India records 22 new Covid cases on Tuesday

By PTI Published Date - 02:12 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

New Delhi: India has logged 22 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 257, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,298, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country’s Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,01,807).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,252 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.