India records 339 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday

By PTI Published Date - 01:33 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 339 new COVID-19 infections while the active caseload rose to 1,492, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,311 (5.33 lakh), the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country’s Covid case tally currently stands at 4,50,04,481 (4.50 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is currently at 4,44,69,678 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The case fatality rate is at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.