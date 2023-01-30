India records 80 new COVID-19 infections, tally of active cases at 1,848

Monday, Jan 30, 2023
By PTI
Published Date - 11:15 AM, Mon - 30 January 23
New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 80 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,848, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,719) and the death toll stands at 5,30,740, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity stands at 0.08 per cent, the ministry said.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,50,131, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.45 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

