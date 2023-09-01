India repatriates Pakistani national via Attari-Wagah border

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Friday said that a Pakistani national named Shehbaz Ahmad has been repatriated

By ANI Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

ANI Photo

New Delhi: The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Friday said that a Pakistani national named Shehbaz Ahmad has been repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border.

According to the Pakistan High Commission, Shehbaz Ahmed was under imprisonment in India for more than two and a half years. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi stated, “Today, Mr. Shehbaz Ahmad, a Pakistan national, who was under imprisonment in India for over two and half years, was repatriated via Attari-Wagah border.”

Earlier in July, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi announced that India repatriated 18 Pakistani nationals via the Attari-Wagah border. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi wrote, “18 Pakistan nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated to Pakistan today via Attari-Wagah border after the hectic efforts of @PakinIndia & @ForeignOfficePk & cooperation of Indian side.

Our efforts will continue for early repatriation of Pakistani prisoners on completion of their sentences.” Earlier in May, at least 22 Pakistani nationals were also sent back to Pakistan.