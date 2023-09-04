| India Reports 46 New Covid Cases Active Caseload At 491 On Monday

The death toll was recorded at 5,32,023 (5.32 lakh), the data updated at 8 am on Monday showed.

By PTI Published Date - 03:05 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 46 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload declined to 491, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country’s Covid case tally is at 4,49,97,372 (4.49 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,64,858 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The case fatality rate currently stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country.