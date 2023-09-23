India reports 70 new Covid-19 cases

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,44,65,966 and the national recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website

By PTI Published Date - 02:40 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

File Photo

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 70 new coronavirus infections while the active cases were recorded at 466, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The death toll stood at 5,32,031, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country’s COVID-19 case tally rose to 4,49,98,463.

The case fatality rate was 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far.