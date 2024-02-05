| India Shines At Grammys Shankar Mahadevan Zakir Hussain Win Best Global Music Album Award

India shines at Grammys, Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win Best Global Music Album award

'This Moment' features 8 songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).

By ANI Updated On - 5 February 2024, 08:16 AM

Los Angeles: It’s a proud day for India! As singers Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain’s fusion band Shakti clinched the award for Best Global Music Album for their latest release ‘This Moment’.

Taking to X, Grammys shared the post and wrote, “Congrats Best Global Music Album winner – ‘This Moment’ Shakti. #GRAMMYs.”

Congrats Best Global Music Album winner – 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34kvdu pic.twitter.com/N7vXftfaDy — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 4, 2024

They were nominated in the race Grammys with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles.

‘This Moment’ features 8 songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).