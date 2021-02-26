India tablet market records 14.7% growth in 2020, Lenovo leads

Samsung was the top gainer as their strong control on component supplies helped them gain a 13-percentage point jump in their market share.

New Delhi: India tablet market recorded 14.7 per cent (YoY) growth with 2.8 million unit shipment in 2020, with Lenovo maintaining its lead with 6.6% growth in its shipments over 2019, an IDC report said on Friday.

Also, it managed to remain at the top spot in the consumer segment with shipments growing 157 per cent over 2019, according to the IDC’s ‘Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker’.

Apple replaced iBall for the third position as it witnessed a 13 per cent (YoY) growth in its shipments.

Apple struggled with stock availability throughout the year. However, with their new launches, it was able to gain the crucial segment share in the second half of the year, the IDC report mentioned.

“Consumer shipments reported an exceptional 59.8 per cent growth over 2019. However, commercial shipments declined by 14.3 per cent (YoY) as few government projects were postponed to 2021,” the report added.

According to the report, the demand remains centralised to the budget segment with $100-$200 contributing to more than half of total tablet shipments in India.

Market above $300 also witnessed an impressive growth of 72.3 per cent YoY, supported by strong shipments of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and iPad 10.2.

“Huawei ranked fifth for the full year of 2020 as shipments tripled from the previous year. The online traction with the suitable price points helped the vendor for impressive growth,” the report mentioned.