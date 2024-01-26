India: Teen boy shoots 17-year-old sister after spat at their house

After a thorough questioning, the girl's brother broke down and admitted that he had shot at her in a fit of rage

By IANS Published Date - 26 January 2024, 09:46 AM

Representational Image

Ghaziabad: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly shot at by her teen brother following a spat at their house in Kavi Nagar.

The girl’s parents, police said, tried to mislead the investigation, saying their daughter had been attacked by miscreants outside their house. Police initiated a probe into the case after authorities at the private hospital, where the injured girl was taken, informed them.

Also Read Couple engaged in intimate act in car runs over police when stopped

The girl was admitted with a bullet wound below the left shoulder. A team from the Kavi Nagar police station visited the hospital and interacted with the girl’s parents. “They tried to mislead us. According to them, their daughter, who studies in Class 12, was shot at by two bike-borne miscreants just 200 metres from their house while she was on her way to school,” said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP (Kavi Nagar) on Friday.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and a probe initiated. Cops questioned the neighbours, but none of them corroborated the parents’ claim. The CCTV footage did not show any attack either. “So, we questioned the girl’s parents and her brother. After a thorough questioning, the girl’s brother broke down and admitted that he had shot at her in a fit of rage. He is a minor and has been detained,” Srivastava said. Police have recovered the country-made pistol from which the bullet was fired.

The cops are trying to find out how a gun made its way into the house. “The boy is only 15. He said he found the gun at the house itself. We need to find out who brought the gun. Appropriate sections will be added to the FIR after the sequence of events is clear,” said Srivastava.