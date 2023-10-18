India-Vietnam strategic partnership a “source of security, stability and progress in the region”: EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar said the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam was emerging as a “source of security, stability and progress in the region.”

By PTI Published Date - 03:52 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Ho Chi Minh: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam was emerging as a “source of security, stability and progress in the region.” Jaishankar was speaking when he visited the Indian sail training ship INS Sudarshini, which was on a port call coinciding with his four-day official visit to Vietnam.

“Vietnam is the only nation to which India has gifted a fully operational missile corvette INS Kirpan. The joint commission that I see further deepens our defence relations. So, today as INS Sudarshini docks in Ho Chi Minh City, let me say that the strong and favourable winds of our growing partnership will fill our sails that will help synchronise our efforts in order to race ahead,” the Minister said addressing the gathering on board the INS Sudarshini.

“From what I understood from the briefing, this training ship highlights the importance of discipline, hard work, ability to adapt, competence to the right press, and the courage to face unforeseen situations,” he said.

“Our defence engagements today span a wide spectrum of capacity building of defence industry, UN peacekeeping, submarine and pilot training and of course, bilateral ship visits and exercises,” he added.

Soon after the programme on board the INS Sudarshini, Jaishankar took to post on X along with three photos of his visit: “Delighted to visit INS Sudarshini which docked in Ho Chi Minh City this morning. Its visit reaffirms our long maritime tradition. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has built on that, emerging as a source of security, stability and progress in the region.” Jaishankar interacted with the young crew, Vietnamese military personnel and senior officials.

Jaishankar held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son on a range of issues. The two ministers co-chaired the 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting on economic, trade, scientific and technological cooperation and reviewed progress on the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership including bilateral cooperation in various fields.

He also called on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and held discussions with the Chairman of the External Relations Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Le Hoai Trung.

The minister’s visit to the strategically-located Southeast Asian country comes less than three months after India gifted missile corvette INS Kirpan to the Vietnamese armed forces, in reflection of the growing bilateral strategic partnership amid common concerns over China’s increasingly aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea.

It was the first time that India handed over a fully operational corvette to any friendly foreign country.

From Vietnam, Jaishankar will travel to Singapore for a visit from October 19 to 20.

