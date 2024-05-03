INDIA will win a major portion of LS seats: Chennur MLA

Chennur MLA Vivek addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Friday

Mancherial: Chennur MLA Dr G Vivek said that the the I.N.D.I.A was in the front to win the mandate of the public in first and second phase of Lok Sabha elections. He along with the Congress party’s candidate for Peddapalli Parliament constituency Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, addressed pressmen in Mancherial on Friday.

Vivek said that the alliance would be able to form the government by winning a major portion of Lok Sabha seats in the ongoing polls. He said that the workforce of Singareni Collieries Companies Limited (SCCL) was reduced from 62,000 to 39,000. He stated that BRS nominee Koppula Eshwar would do nothing for coal miners. Eshwar did not comment when the workforce was slashed.

The MLA further said that Eshwar was silent when funds of Rs 20,000 crore of the coal major was diverted by the then state government. He assured that income tax of coal miners would be reimbursed. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would make a statement with regard to the reimbursement soon. He added that the long pending housing scheme of the miners would be fulfilled soon.

AITUC leader Seetharamaiah said former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had done nothing for SCCL in his 10-year long rule. He stated that Rao ignored the income tax issue of miners. He alleged that the BJP-led union government abrogated 29 out of 44 labor laws, infringing on the rights of the miners. He accused BJP of gaining political mileage using a temple in Ayodhya.