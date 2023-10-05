Indian Army’s Agniveer recruitment scheduled from November 1 to 7 in Mumbai

Admit cards have been dispatched by email to shortlisted candidates for the online CEE held in April 2023; read the release.

By ANI Published Date - 10:46 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Mumbai: The Indian Army‘s recruitment rally for Agniveer and regular cadres is to be held in Mumbai from November 1 to 7, an official said on Thursday.

“The second phase of the Indian Army’s recruitment rally for Agniveer and Reg cadre is scheduled from November 1 to 7 at Mumbai University Ground, Kalina, Santacruz E, Mumbai Suburban,” according to a release by the Defence PRO Mumbai.

This recruitment rally under the Army Recruiting Office (Mumbai) covers eight districts in Agniveer , viz. – Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Nashik, Dhule, Palghar, Raigad, and Nandurbar, according to the release.