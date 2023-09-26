J-K: Indian Army nabs four suspects in Budgam, weapons recovered

In a joint operation by the Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir police and intelligence agencies, four suspects have been apprehended
Budgam: In a joint operation by the Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir police and intelligence agencies, four suspects have been apprehended in Beerwah area in Budgam district.
According to the Army, four suspected persons were caught on the intervening night of September 25-26. Three pistols and other war materials have also been recovered from them.
Further details are awaited.