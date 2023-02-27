Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan issues clarification as #IshanIsMissing trends on Twitter

Published Date - 03:25 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan took to social media to clear up any confusion surrounding his whereabouts on Sunday. Ishan had been the subject of much speculation on Twitter, with the hashtag #IshanIsMissing trending for some time. Many users tagged Ishan in their tweets, expressing their concern for his safety.

Taking to his official account, Ishan shared a video and revealed that the Ishan who had gone missing was a character from Yami Gautam Dhar’s latest film, on Zee5, ‘Lost’. He clarified that the confusion had been caused by the similarity of his name to the character’s.

Clarifying the mix-up, Ishan wrote, “Bohot confusion hai bhai. #IshanIsMissing but it’s not me. Thought of clearing the confusion. @yamigautam is finding Ishan in her film not me 🙂 #Lost.”

Two weeks post its release on Zee5, ‘Lost’ continues to make headlines and grab eyeballs. This Zee5 original film was a direct-to-OTT release starring critically-acclaimed actor Yami Gautam Dhar. ‘Lost’ also features Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

The film had its Asian premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and its international premiere at the 13th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival, where it was met with an enthusiastic reception. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, fans and critics alike have praised the film, with many hailing it as a must-watch.

With 10 million+ views so far and trending at number 1 on Zee5, this investigative thriller is set in Kolkata, and is inspired by true events. ‘Lost’ narrates the story of a young crime reporter Vidhi Sahani (Yami Gautam), who is investigating a story after a young theatre activist Ishaan Bharti (Tushar Pandey) suddenly goes missing. Watch the film if you haven’t already.