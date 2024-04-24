| Look Between Keyboard Letters Trend Is The New Internet Obsession Know What It Is

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 05:08 PM

Hyderabad: Every now and then, a new trend emerges on the internet, sweeping its users into a frenzy. Social media is lately buzzing with a curious trend that involves looking between specific keys on your keyboard. This quirky phenomenon, both captivating and frustrating for some users, has taken hold across platforms like X.

Originating from a meme shared on 4Chan in May 2021, the original post featured a character from the anime series K-On, accompanied by the directive to “look between t and o on your key bored” (sic). Upon closer examination, users discovered the letters y, u, and i, spelling out “Yui,” a character from the show.

Recently resurfacing in 2024, the trend has gained traction once again, with various users and organizations, from Delhi Police to Swiggy to YouTube India, joining in by creating their own versions of memes. Social media users have seized upon this format to highlight the initial letters of beloved characters, celebrities, or public figures, with humorous intent.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police shared a road safety awareness post and wrote, “If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan. #RoadSafety @dtptraffic.” Quite creative, we admit!

Tinder India used this trend to ask its users to go on a date. “Look between Y and O to know who needs to go on a date together,” it wrote on X. Smart!

The trend has seen mixed reactions. While some have used it playfully to spread positive messages, others find it annoyingly repetitive. Last month, the ‘Click Here’ trend dominated X, engaging major political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party.