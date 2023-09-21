Indian domestic airlines witness phenomenal passenger growth in 2023

By ANI Published Date - 05:15 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

New Delhi: The Indian domestic aviation sector has witnessed an impressive surge in passenger traffic during the first eight months of 2023.

According to the latest data released, domestic airlines have carried a staggering 1190.62 lakhs of passengers from January to August 2023, marking an exceptional growth rate of 38.27per cent when compared to the same period in the previous year, read the Ministry of Civil Aviation press release.

The month of August 2023 alone recorded remarkable growth, with a monthly rate of 23.13 per cent. In August, passenger numbers reached 148.27 lakhs, reflecting the industry’s resilience and strong recovery from the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

Notably, despite this substantial increase in passenger traffic, the overall cancellation rate for scheduled domestic airlines remained impressively low at just 0.65 per cent in August 2023.

During the same month, a total of 288 passenger-related complaints were reported, resulting in a complaint rate of approximately 0.23 complaints per 10,000 passengers carried, read the press release.

This low rate of complaints and cancellations underscores the industry’s commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction and delivering reliable and efficient services to passengers.

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, expressed his appreciation for the sector’s growth.

He highlighted that this consistent expansion is a testament to the combined efforts of airlines, airports, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation in cultivating a secure, efficient, and customer-centric aviation ecosystem, read the press release.

Scindia said, “This consistent growth is a testament to the collective efforts of airlines, airports, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation in fostering a safe, efficient, and customer-centric aviation ecosystem. The aviation industry remains committed to ensuring passenger safety and comfort while adapting to evolving travel demands and regulations. As air travel continues to recover, domestic airlines are poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating economic growth and connectivity across India.

The aviation industry’s dedication to ensuring passenger safety and comfort while adapting to evolving travel demands and regulations remains unwavering, read the release.

As air travel continues its recovery, domestic airlines in India are poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating economic growth and enhancing connectivity across the country.

The sector’s remarkable performance reflects its ongoing commitment to providing safe, efficient, and enjoyable travel experiences for passengers.