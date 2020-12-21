Indian firms line up for 2nd Gen Oracle Cloud to boost growth

In the recent 2020 SaaSPath survey from IDC, Oracle was rated among the most-trusted SaaS vendors, and scored highly on robust data security, high availability, and value.

New Delhi: Cloud major Oracle on Monday announced that several Indian businesses like Polycab, Religare Broking and Mphasis have moved on to its second-generation cloud services in the country, amid the rising demand for secure, enterprise-grade Cloud services.

Other Indian firms subscribing to Oracle’s Cloud applications and infrastructure include Omega Healthcare, Nippon Life India Asset Management, GTPL Hathway, IFFCO, Lipi Data Systems, Infocepts, RXIL and ARCIL.

“Over the last 4-5 years, we have doubled our overall customer base and have nearly 1,000 strategic partners in our network. All this is a reflection of Oracle emerging as the cloud provider of choice for our customers,” said Shailender Kumar, Regional Managing Director, Oracle India.

Oracle offers enterprise-grade security and performance out of two local Cloud regions in Hyderabad and Mumbai, as well as 29 others worldwide, seen as critical by Indian organisations wanting to accelerate their digital journey and future-proof their business.

“We are fully geared up to help organisations of all sizes and from all industries, unlock new value from their data in the New Year, aiding faster innovation and growth recovery, while enhancing their end customer experience,” Kumar said in a statement.

Oracle said its nearly 1,000 channel partners in India now play a key role in driving growth in the country, as part of the modernised Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN 2020) which is enabling channel partners to prepare for a Cloud-first world.

“With our cloud migration capabilities and investments in Cloud Adjacent Data Centres, Sify is making it easier for customers to embrace Oracle Cloud Infrastructure led hybrid cloud adoption in India,” said Sify’s CEO Kamal Nath.

In the recent 2020 SaaSPath survey from IDC, Oracle was rated among the most-trusted SaaS vendors, and scored highly on robust data security, high availability, and value.

“We have almost minimal spend on maintenance and operations now that we are using Oracle Cloud ERP. We strongly believe that as a long term strategy, this transformation will give us the much needed spur for growth,” said Pradeep Paliwal, CTO, Religare Broking.