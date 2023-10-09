Indian national injured in rocket attack in Israel, condition stable

By PTI Published Date - 06:51 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Jerusalem: Undated photo of Sheeja Anand, an Indian national working as a caregiver in Israel's northern city of Ashkelon. Anand was injured in a rocket attack amid ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Jerusalem: An Indian woman working as a caregiver in Ashkelon was injured when the Palestinian militant group Hamas fired a barrage of rockets on the Israel‘s northern city, sources said on Monday.

The woman, identified as Sheeja Anand from Kerala, suffered injuries on her hands and leg on Saturday and was immediately provided treatment at a nearby hospital, sources said. She was later shifted to another hospital for recuperation and her condition was stable, they added.

The Indian mission reached out to her for support and has been in touch with her family in the Kannur district of Kerala.

“Her family has been informed, and we are in constant contact both with Ms. Sheeja and her family,” an embassy source said. There is no reason for any concern at the moment, informed sources said.

