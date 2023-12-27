| Indian Railway Spends Rs 6 25 Lakh On Each Selfie Booth Of Pm Modi Across 50 Stations Rti

Indian Railway spends Rs 6.25 Lakh on each selfie booth of PM Modi across 50 stations: RTI

Indian Railways had set up or built Modi's 3D selfie booths in 50 train stations spread over five divisions: Mumbai, Bhusaval, Nagpur, Pune, and Solapur.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:34 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: The Centre has paid up to Rs 6.25 lakh on each permanent 3D selfie booth featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s picture in railway stations. A temporary selfie booth costs Rs 1.25 lakh per unit, Central Railway responded to a Right to Information (RTI) application.

Central Railway deputy general manager Abhay Mishra responded to a request for information made under the RTI by retired railway officer Ajay Bose by stating that the railway had set up or built Modi’s 3D selfie booths in 50 train stations spread over five divisions: Mumbai, Bhusaval, Nagpur, Pune, and Solapur.

Meanwhile, the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said setting up “selfie booths” at railway stations with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “brazen waste” of taxpayers’ money while opposition states await MGNREGA funds.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Self-obsessed promotion by Modi govt knows NO bounds!” “Absolutely brazen waste of taxpayers money by installing Modiji’s 3D selfie points at railway stations,” he added.

The Congress chief alleged that earlier, the blood and sacrifice of the country’s brave soldiers were politically used by ordering the armed forces to install 822 such selfie points with prominent cut-outs of the prime minister.

“Modi govt hasn’t provided drought and flood relief to states. MGNREGA funds for opposition ruled states are also pending. But it has the audacity to generously splurge public money on these cheap election stunts!” he said.

Kharge also shared a copy of a reply obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which listed the stations under the Central Railway where temporary and permanent selfie booths have been installed.