Indian Railways undertakes ‘Track Child Portal- 3.0’ initiative

The field units of RPF will upload the details of children rescued on the Track Child Portal, which is available on the official website on Indian Railway.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

The field units of RPF will upload the details of children rescued on the Track Child Portal, which is available on the official website on Indian Railway.

Hyderabad: To ensure care and protection of children found in distress at railway premises, the Indian Railway has undertaken the initiative of ‘Track Child Portal – 3.0’ in association with the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The portal is dedicated to the cause of tracking missing children rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The field units of RPF will upload the details of children rescued on the Track Child Portal, which is available on the official website on Indian Railway.

Users and family members of missing children can access the data available in the portal to locate missing and rescued children. The link on the Indian Railway website – www.indianrailways.gov.in, will provide information and details about the rescued children who have been missing, lost, or separated from their families for various reasons.

In addition, the portal also allows citizens to provide information they might have about lost children; check the status of missing complaint and register online for child care institutions, officials said.