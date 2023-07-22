| Indian Shooters Pick Up Two More Bronze Medals At World Junior Championship

Indian shooters pick up two more bronze medals at World Junior Championship

With the two medals on day seven of competitions, India maintained second place on the standings behind China

By PTI Published Date - 05:40 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

New Delhi: The Indian men’s and women’s 25m standard pistol team picked up two more bronze medals at the ongoing ISSF World Junior Championship in Changwon, Korea on Saturday.

With the two medals on day seven of competitions, India maintained second place on the standings behind China, with four gold, five silver and five bronze medals.

China has now opened up a wide gap with 12 gold medals to their name for a total of 26 medals.

Unish Holinder, Randeep Singh and Akshay Kumar shot a combined total of 1671 in the men’s 25m standard pistol to win the team bronze in the event.

While Yashita Shokeen, Prarthana Khanna and Tiyana did the same in the corresponding women’s event, the trio had a combined score of 1573.

On day two of the men’s and women’s trap qualifiers going on simultaneously, some Indian shooters were favourably placed to make the top six.

Prominent among them was Shapath Bharadwaj in the men’s event. He shot 94 to be eighth currently after four rounds and at the moment tied with Zhan Chen of China and two others on the same score.

Shapath’s mates Bakhtyaruddin Malek and Shardul Vihan followed him closely in ninth and 10th positions respectively with scores of 93 each.

In the same vein, Ashima Ahlawat was in seventh with a four-round score of 88 and tied on scores with American Ryaan Philips and Italian Giorgia Lenticchia.

Preeti Rajak with 87 was in ninth and Bhavya Tripathi with 86 was placed 10th.

The trap finals are slated for Sunday after the fifth and final qualifying round.