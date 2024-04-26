2024 elections are to save the Constitution: Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

By ANI Published Date - 26 April 2024, 04:23 PM

Akhilesh Yadav

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): Amidst the ongoing second phase of Lok Sabha elections, former Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav addressed a public rally in UP’s Kannauj and said that the 2024 elections are to save the Constitution.

Speaking at the rally, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The BJP is helping big businessmen while the INDIA alliance and SP will help the poor… This election is also to save the Constitution. You must have seen, the BJP wants to finish the Constitution. Remember, if the Constitution finishes, our right to vote will also end.

There will be no right to vote.” He also urged the voters to take an oath to save the Constitution. “Today, take an oath to protect the Constitution that was given to us by Dr BR Ambedkar, the Constitution that gives us rights, the Constitution that protects our self respect… the Constitution that gives us reservation, we have to work to save the Constitution. ‘Agar Samvidhan bachega, to hamara loktantra bachega.'” Yadav also said that there are two types of people in the 2024 elections, one that wants to save the Constitution while the other one who wants to finish it.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, the former CM also said, “…Today every corrupt has reached in the godown (warehouse) of BJP…Those who keep saying ‘parivarvaad’, the truth is these BJP and NDA people are scared of PDA parivaar- ‘pichre (backward), Dalit and alpasankhyak (minority).” The second phase has 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 States/Union Territory including 13 in Rajasthan, 20 in Kerala, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in

Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur, and Jammu & Kashmir.

With weather conditions predicted to be within normal ranges, voters can cast their vote comfortably. For the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations including facilities, to deal with hot weather conditions, according to the Election Commission.

According to the ECI, over 15.88 crore voters will be voting in the second phase which includes 8.08 crore male electors, 7.8 crore female electors, and 5929 third-gender electors.

A total of 4553 flying squads, 5731 static surveillance teams, 1462 video surveillance teams and 844 video viewing teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to strictly and swiftly deal with any form of inducement of voters across the 1.67 lakh polling stations, as per the ECI press note.