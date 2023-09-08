Indian squad for SAFF U-19 Championship announced

Indian U-19 Men's Team head coach Shuvendu Panda named a 23-member squad for the SAFF U-19 Championship to be played in Kathmandu, Nepal

By ANI Published Date - 11:00 AM, Fri - 8 September 23

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Indian U-19 Men’s Team head coach Shuvendu Panda named a 23-member squad for the SAFF U-19 Championship to be played in Kathmandu, Nepal, from September 21-30, 2023.

The team, on Friday, September 8, 2023, left for an exposure-cum-training trip in Saudi Arabia. They will travel to Kathmandu on September 19, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The Blue Colts are drawn alongside Bhutan and Bangladesh in Group B, while hosts Nepal, Maldives and Pakistan are in Group A. The championship will be held at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

After a single round-robin group stage, the top two teams from both groups will meet in the semi-finals. India emerged champions in SAFF U20 held in 2022 defeating Bangladesh 5-2 in the final in Bhubaneswar.

India’s squad for SAFF U-19 Championship, 2023: Goalkeepers: Lionel Daryl Rymmei, Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar and Manjot Singh Parmar.

Defenders: Thomas Kanamoottil Cherian, Jahangir Ahmad Shagoo, Vijay Marandi, A Siba Prasad, Manabir Basumatary, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam and Ricky Meetei.

Midfielders: Manglentheng Kipgen, Ishaan Shishodia, Arjun Singh Oinam, Yash Chikro, Ebindas Yesudasan, Raja Harijan and Thumsol Tongsin.

Forwards: Gwgwmsar Goyary, Sahil Khurshid, Linky Meitei Chabungbam, Kelvin Singh Taorem, Naoba Meitei and Dinesh Singh Soubam.

Head coach: Shuvendu Panda.