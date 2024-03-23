Indian travellers plan to spend more, use more hacks and seek more adventures in 2024: Report

According to a survey, while spending more, Indians are also looking for value for money by mastering the art of using travel hacks to make their journeys more affordable and rewarding
Hyderabad: Indian travellers are are willing to go the extra mile to have a fulfilling experience in 2024, as 62 per cent of of those who have travel plans are willing to spend more money on travel this year as compared to the global average of 40per cent .
While spending more, Indians are also looking for value for money by mastering the art of using travel hacks to make their journeys more affordable and rewarding, revealed the American Express Travel 2024 Global Travel Trends Report based on survey data from across India, the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the United Kingdom.
According to the report, there is an evident travel boom amongst Indians with 65 per cent planning more domestic trips and 48 per cent planning more international trips this year.
In terms of using travel hacks, the survey indicates that as many as 43 per cent of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 (vs global average of 30 per cent ) are using credit card points to offset flight and hotel expenses, while 42 per cent (vs global average of 26 per cent) are opting to book from companies offering complimentary hotel benefits such as room upgrades and credits, the report suggests.
Furthermore, 35 per cent of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 are planning to stay in a mix of luxury and more affordable hotels and 31 per cent are planning to travel during off-peak seasons or stay with friends or family during their travel.
“Indian travelers are embracing the spirit of adventure and exploration in 2024, driven by a desire for new experiences and cultural immersion. From using travel hacks to embarking on solo journeys, Indians are redefining the travel landscape with their changing preferences and behaviours,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp., India.
