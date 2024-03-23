| Indian Travellers Plan To Spend More Use More Hacks And Seek More Adventures In 2024 Report

According to a survey, while spending more, Indians are also looking for value for money by mastering the art of using travel hacks to make their journeys more affordable and rewarding

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 March 2024, 04:56 PM

Hyderabad: Indian travellers are are willing to go the extra mile to have a fulfilling experience in 2024, as 62 per cent of of those who have travel plans are willing to spend more money on travel this year as compared to the global average of 40per cent .

While spending more, Indians are also looking for value for money by mastering the art of using travel hacks to make their journeys more affordable and rewarding, revealed the American Express Travel 2024 Global Travel Trends Report based on survey data from across India, the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

According to the report, there is an evident travel boom amongst Indians with 65 per cent planning more domestic trips and 48 per cent planning more international trips this year.

In terms of using travel hacks, the survey indicates that as many as 43 per cent of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 (vs global average of 30 per cent ) are using credit card points to offset flight and hotel expenses, while 42 per cent (vs global average of 26 per cent) are opting to book from companies offering complimentary hotel benefits such as room upgrades and credits, the report suggests.

Furthermore, 35 per cent of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 are planning to stay in a mix of luxury and more affordable hotels and 31 per cent are planning to travel during off-peak seasons or stay with friends or family during their travel.

“Indian travelers are embracing the spirit of adventure and exploration in 2024, driven by a desire for new experiences and cultural immersion. From using travel hacks to embarking on solo journeys, Indians are redefining the travel landscape with their changing preferences and behaviours,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp., India.

Food and accommodation the top aspects of travel, beach vacations, adventure trips and metropolitan travel top choices

For 71 per cent of Indians, food is the top travel aspect they aren’t willing to compromise on (vs global average of 52 per cent) while a close 67 per cent Indians aren’t willing to compromise on accommodation.

67 per cent of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 would like to plan a beach vacation in 2024.

58 per cent of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 would like to indulge in outdoor adventure trips including camping, surfing, skiing and mountain climbing.

55 per cent of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 would like to take a metropolitan trip and explore a new city.

Embracing solo adventures:

34 per cent of Indians are planning on traveling solo more often this year vs global average of 18 per cent.

84 per cent of Indians planning on traveling solo in 2024,plan on taking a solo trip centered around self-love and treating themselves.

Reconnecting with themselves (46 per cent), getting a break from chaotic daily life (39 per cent) and being independent (34 per cent) are the top reasons Indians would consider going on solo trips.

Spontaneity beckons

58 per cent of Indians are interested in taking last-minute trips in 2024 with 40 per cent generally booking only a week or less in advance in the past.

Exploring cities other than where traveling (46 per cent), dining (45 per cent) and nightlife and excursions (43 per cent each) are parts of the trip Indians prefer to be spontaneous.

The freedom to explore without pressure (50 per cent), flexibility to visit multiple destinations (49 per cent), and the opportunity to immerse themselves in new cultures (48 per cent) are cited as top motivations for spontaneous travel.

Thriving on sporting excitement

29 per cent of Indians, surpassing the global average of 14 per cent, plan to travel more often for sporting events in 2024.

Football/soccer (47 per cent) Formula 1 (30 per cent), and the 2024 Paris Olympics (24 per cent ) top the list of sports events for Indians planning to travel for sporting events in 2024.

Paris (43 per cent), London (42 per cent) and New York City (37 per cent) are top destinations among Indians planning on traveling for a sporting event this summer.