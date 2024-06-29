Indian Women create Test history, post highest-ever team total

Much of the credit for the feat goes to Indian openers Shafali Verma (205) and Smriti Mandhana (149), who shared an iconic stand of 292

By PTI Updated On - 29 June 2024, 01:02 PM

India's Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. — Photo:PTI

Chennai: India on Saturday recorded the highest team total in women’s Test cricket, amassing 603 for six declared on day two of the one-off match against South Africa here.

Australia held the previous record for the highest total — 575 for nine declared — which they posted against South Africa in Perth this February.

India surpassed that mark when Richa Ghosh hammered a four in the first ball of the 109th over bowled by Annerie Dercksen. Eventually, India declared at 603 for six in 115.1 over following the dismissal of Ghosh for 86.

Much of the credit for the feat goes to Indian openers — Shafali Verma (205) and Smriti Mandhana (149) — who shared a stand of 292 — the highest opening partnership in women’s cricket.

India were also well served by Jemimah Rodrigues (55) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (69). On Day 1, India had finished on 525 for four, having posted the highest-ever single-day total in a Test match. They broke the previous record held by the Sri Lankan men’s team — 509 for nine — against Bangladesh in Colombo in 2002.